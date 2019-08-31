CBDT notifies creation of special cell for startups

New Delhi: The CBDT notified on Friday creation of a five-member special cell to address grievances of startups with relation to angel tax and other tax-related issues.

An order issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the 'startup cell' will be headed by the member (Income Tax and Computerisation) of the board.

"The cell will work towards redressal of grievances and mitigate tax-related issues in case of startup entities with respect to administration of Income-tax Act, 1961," the order, said.

A CBDT spokesperson said, "Startup entities can approach the cell for speedy resolution of their grievances. This initiative is the latest amongst the recent initiatives taken by the CBDT to further ease the compliance issues pertaining to startups."

The order also gave out an email id -- startupcell.cbdt@gov.in -- and the postal address of the cell. It also provided landline telephone numbers of the members ranging from the member, joint secretary (tax policy and legislation-II), commissioner of I-T (ITA), director (ITA-I) and under secretary.