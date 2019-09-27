CBDT extends ITR filing deadline for audit cases by a month to October 31

In a much-needed relief, on Thursday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for special cases requiring an audit by a month till October 31.

According to reports, "On consideration of representations recd (received) from across the country, CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports from 30th Sep, 2019 to 31st of Oct, 2019 in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," the CBDT said in a late night statement. It said a formal notification for the same will be issued soon.

This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others and their accounts are to be audited before filing. Certain categories of individuals like a working partner in a firm also fall under this clause. The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the income tax department.