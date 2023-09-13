Castrol Appoints Priyanka Ghosh As Vice-President And Head Industrial Sales | File photo

Castrol India Limited on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Ghosh as vice-president and head industrial sales making changes in the senior management personnel, the company announced through an exchange filing. She will resume her work in the new position from November 1.

Priyanka Ghosh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from BIT Mesra and an MBA from National Institute of Industrial Engineering - NITIE (now IIM, Mumbai). She has a track record of driving revenue growth across diverse industries, including automotive, e-commerce and lubricants.

Priyanka Ghosh began her journey in 2006 at Maruti Suzuki India Limited as a Management Trainee, where she managed sales in eastern India. Since then, she has gained extensive experience across geographies working with local and global teams, during her tenure in Castrol and Amazon. Her roles have spanned a wide spectrum in traditional and online businesses, encompassing Sales and Business Development, Marketing, Vendor Management, and Route to Market. While at Amazon, she drove acquisition and growth of cross-category vendors in the European Union (EU) to ensure a strategic and profitable selection. She also played a pivotal role in driving B2B marketplace growth in India through a hybrid business model.

During her tenure at Castrol India Limited, she worked as a Regional Manager, responsible for expanding the independent workshop network in the West and South regions and later on transitioned to the role of Franchise Workshop/OEM Marketing Manager, where she devised compelling offers to showcase the brand's value to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Since 2021, Ms. Ghosh has been leading Route to Market Transformation in Castrol India Limited. In this capacity she has been instrumental in driving growth, maximizing distribution, and fostering brand advocacy through a large on ground sales team. Throughout her journey, she has consistently identified and harnessed new opportunities, championing data-driven strategies that have fueled market expansion and growth.

Read Also Castrol India Signs Agreement with Mahindra Insurance Brokers For Castrol Auto Service Workshops

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)