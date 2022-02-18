Cashify elevates core team members to scale up leadership team

Cashify, app for selling old gadgets primarily smartphones, has elevated Siddhant Dhingra as a Co-founder & Chief Business Officer- Global Markets, Akash Chauhan as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Shubh Darpan is now the Chief revenue officer (CRO). The following move comes in view of further strengthening its leadership team to scale up the business and pave the way for the next phase of growth, it said in a press statement.

Mandeep Manocha, Cashify's co-founder and CEO, said, "In the last one year, we have witnessed multi-fold growth in terms of expansion, marketing and verticals. The appointments come at a critical time as we continue a rapid growth pace and seize opportunities to expand the refurbished business."

Nakul Kumar Cashify’s Co-Founder will be taking charge of the entire marketing portfolio as the CMO of Cashify. In his new role, he will oversee the entire gamut of Digital, Product, PR/Comms, and Brand marketing.

Siddhant Dhingra will now focus more on the expansion of the enterprise solutions and will continue exploring international markets for Cashify. Aksh Chauhan will be leading Operations and focus on building the ecosystem for a Circular Economy in the used smartphone category. Shubh Darpan will be in charge of pricing, growth and revenue with the primary focus on building the D2C channel for refurbished mobiles.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST