​Cashaa launches personal accounts; to provide up to 24% interest on cryptocurrencies

Cashaa, online banking platform to manage fiat and crypto, has announced the launch of its personal accounts with the yield program which enable users to store, buy, sell and earn interest without risking assets to unknown Defi projects, it said in a press statement.

How it works

Through the new wallet, users can generate the best yield on crypto, stable coin, and fiat deposits in over 22 supported currencies.

The users will experience the boon with superior yields and interest paid daily with no risk of losing their funds to Defi projects, the company said.

Cashaa personal account to comprise of two modules

With the new user-friendly account, the brand has removed the dependency of any web3 wallets. Cashaa personal account will comprise two modules:

1) Flex Earnings upto 13 percent interest rate with no locking, user will start earning interest as soon as they deposit the supported crypto in the Cashaa personal wallet, and

2) Fixed Deposit Earnings up to 24 percent interest rate with funds locking period between 1 month to 12 months. Fixed deposits will be available for both business and personal users. Users will also get up to a 4 percent bonus interest rate on opting for Interest earn mode in CAS tokens.

Kumar Gaurav- Founder & CEO, Cashaa said, “Launching personal accounts with best interest rates is an important milestone for us. We are taking another step forward in terms of finding a balance between regulation and providing benefit to crypto community, and expect Cashaa to also do well as a consumer brand.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:57 AM IST