Carzonrent launches EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform, Plug Mobility

Carzonrent, chauffeur-driven cab service provider, has launched the first electric vehicle (EV) Mobility-as-a-Service platform- Plug Mobility. The company aims to offer clean and sustainable mobility solutions to its clients through a fleet of EV’s to create a consistent EV ecosystem to reduce carbon footprint.

The company aims to fill the gap of a comprehensive and scalable electric mobility platform for businesses to help them transition to clean energy, it said in a press release.

At the country level, India is the third-largest contributor to carbon dioxide emissions, followed by the US and China as of August 2020.

Carzonrent is over two decades old, and its fleet has completed over 5 billion kilometers run in its national network across 78 cities. The organization launched Plug Mobility to be a part of India’s electric, autonomous, and connected mobility dreams. Plug Mobility envisions saving 389 MN tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years by introducing 20000 EVs across India to service Corporate, Hospitality, Aviation, Government, PSU and SME clients.

Rajiv K. Vij, Founder Plug Mobility, said, “We will provide charging infrastructure in corporate parks/ campuses and at clients’ premises to encourage employees to transition to personal EV’s and help reduce emission levels in the corporate campuses. We are building an eco-system of OEM’s, Major Financial Institutions, Charging Infrastructure companies, Pre-owned car sale players and Workshop aggregators to offer special prices and benefits on Fleets, Funding options, Access to Energy / Fleet Charging, Fleet Maintenance, Residual Value Management etc. to driver-partners and fleet owners.”

Plug Mobility will provide a chauffeur-driven EV fleet for different ground mobility needs, including business travel, Airport taxi, SME services, Limo and dedicated fleet, employee transfers, Crew Transfer and Government & PSU official travel.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:37 PM IST