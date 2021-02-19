CARS24 appoints former CEAT executive Kunal Mundra as CEO for cars vertical

CARS24, an online platform for pre-owned vehicles, on Tuesday said it has appointed Kunal Mundra as CEO of its cars vertical in India. In this newly created role, Mundra will be responsible for the company's car business in India, while closely working with the co-founders to device expansion strategy, a statement said. Mundra was the CEO and Founder of CEAT Specialty Tyres for 5 years, and a member of ExCom for CEAT Tyres. He has alos served as Executive Vice President at Bain Capital Private Equity.

'In his new role, Kunal will help futureproof the brand as we continue to grow and revolutionise the way Indians buy or sell pre-owned vehicles. In this hyper growth stage, it has become imperative for us to invest in building strong leadership teams,' CARS24 India co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra said.

He added that Mundra's experience across various sectors will go a long way in strengthening CARS24's four-wheeler vertical.