Carry cranes manufacturer Franna partners with Alpha Services for supply of its products in India

Franna, a manufacturer of pick and carry cranes, on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Alpha Services for supply of its products in India.

With this new partnership, Franna will bring its 'Made in India' cranes closer to customers in the Delhi-NCR region.

Alpha Services will provide full coverage, including machine sales, spare parts and service support to the Delhi-NCR region.

''Franna...is pleased to announce the appointment of Alpha Services, as its first authorised Franna distributor in India,'' the company said in a statement.

For over 40 years, Franna has dominated the Australia crane market and today, these products can be found working in over 30 countries.

The FR 17 is a new Franna pick and carry crane being manufactured at the state-of-the-art Terex facility in Hosur and aims to bring a new level of safety to the crane industry in India, the statement said.

''We are excited about appointing our first-ever dealer in India for Franna cranes. With increasing utilisation of pick and carry cranes throughout India, this strategic partnership will support Franna's growth objectives in the region.

''We look forward to working with them as we expand our reach across India,'' Terex India Managing Director Jaideep Shekhar said.

Ragan J Gandhi, managing partner of Alpha Services, said the company is delighted to add the Franna range to the list of products we supply and support in the Delhi-NCR region.

''This association will ensure optimum service and highest quality of Franna's high calibre product in India. We look forward to working closely with them to strengthen their market leadership in the region,'' Gandhi said.

