Carl 'Bhai' Has Some Business Advice For Tesla Boss Musk

The Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur and CEO of Nothing phones, who also co-founded the coveted OnePlus phones has entered 'Bhai Mode'.

After a hilarious exchange, Pei officially changed his X profile name to 'Carl Bhai'. 'Bhai' is an affectionate and colloquial way of addressing someone. This phenomenon has evolved into a trend, as many have followed suit.

Only if you change your name to Aravind Bhai 😂 https://t.co/xh2X9w038R — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

Carl Pei, thanks to the extensive traction that this move of his has engendered, has also shared a piece of advice with the Tesla Boss, Elon Musk. According to Pei, Tesla, which is eager to enter the Indian market with its EVs and make the most of its potential should resort to the same protocol as him.

Pei has advised Musk to also follow suit, like others, and change his handle to 'Elon Bhai'. This will help Tesla built factories in India. Carl Pei is set to launch " Nothing Phone 2a" in India next month.

.@elonmusk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai? — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

Challenging the master of Internet challenges

Musk is yet to officially reciprocate to the 'challenge', but the Boring company founder has long history of internet, especially X (Twitter) shenanigans. In fact, just a few months after taking over the platform for a whopping USD 44 billion, he even changed the logo of the platform to that of the Dogecoin, a crypto currency advocated by Musk.

Musk's keenness on the Indian market and manufacturing sector, is also part of its long-term goal of looking outside of China.

Nothing on the other hand would like to the most of the ever-increasing and almost never-ending appetite for smartphones, with its Nothing 2 a