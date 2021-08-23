CareerLabs partners with HelloIntern to accelerate industry-relevant internships

Profile building startup, Careerlabs, has partnered with HelloIntern, one of the largest internship platforms in the country, to provide internships across various career tracks to college students and young professionals across the country. The partnership will allow students to choose internships from over 50 domains based on their location, choice of field, stipend structure, and more, to help students find placement opportunities best suited to them.

Through this partnership, students will be able to find suitable opportunities. The internships will cater to students from different backgrounds; including engineering, business development, content management, analytics, and a range of other fields. In addition to this, the partnership will provide students with the opportunity to enhance their profile for placements by gaining hands-on experience on industry projects, according to a press statement.

PN Santosh, Founder, and CEO of CareerLabs said, “The partnership will ensure value for students across both platforms by providing assured placement programs alongside vital elements such as an internship and practical learning. CareerLabs Assured Placement Program (CLAPP), which was launched earlier this year, is a 7-8 month comprehensive program that prepares students to deep-dive into industrial learning and emerge fully equipped for the job in core and trending domains. The programme also offered scholarships to 1000 top-performing students on clearing the aptitude and foundational engineering test. Domains like UI/UX, Embedded systems, IoT, and Data Science are some of the validated industry skills the programme is offering”.

Srinivas Gangundi, Co-Founder of HC Global, said, “Internships offered through our HelloIntern platform help students to execute projects of their choice under the mentorship of Project Managers in the company and gain exposure to the corporate world. The experience they have gained through the program becomes a strong foundational experience of their career. CLAPP programs offered in partnership with CareerLabs help students make their career in the technology of their interest, which is not available in Campus placements”.

Industry-relevant skills and upskilling have become the need of the hour for students to secure a job. Gaining experience on the right projects and early learning helps freshers stand out from their competition and get noticed by recruiters.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:21 AM IST