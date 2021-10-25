CarDekho launches used car showroom in Jaipur

CarDekho, full-stack auto tech company, has today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind CarDekho Mall in Jaipur, a one-stop shop for all used car needs.

The mall displays over 500+ CarDekho cars, from premium vehicles to SUVs, compact SUVs, saloons, sedans and hatchbacks for immediate buying. Customers can also checkout the cars and book test drive online.

The Mall is located at Poddar Circle, Sitapura, Jaipur.

Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho said, “In India, used Car customers have been neglected for too long. We want to provide an exceptional experience for people looking to buy a used car. We aim to take CarDekho Mall across the country.”

Key featuress:

7 day ‘no questions asked’ money-back guarantee

6 months comprehensive warranty on engine and all parts

1 year-free Road Side Assistance (RSA) Cover

Risk-free paperwork and free benefits (RC transfer,Complementary free service, etc)

All cars will undergo a 217-point evaluation process with checks on ownership, challan history, odometer tampering, accidental history, age of the car and the general condition of the car, according to a press release.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 04:07 PM IST