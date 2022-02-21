CardByte to expand team Size by 250% by end of 2022

India’s home-grown contact management & networking app CardByte recently announced its plan to bolster its roots by expanding its team size by 250 per cent by the end of 2022.

The company recently launched its mobile app for Android & iOS devices and is now looking for self-driven professionals to grow its Product Development, Sales, Marketing, and Finance teams.

With an aim to revolutionize how business cards and networking works while also being environmentally conscious, the app received industry-wide recognition and appreciation for its innovative AI-powered solutions.

Currently recruiting for its headquarters in New Delhi, CardByte plans to take on self-driven candidates ranging from experienced professionals to freshers.

With its all-inclusive, gender neutral and open-door policies, the company aims to promote a healthy and employee-first work environment for its growing team.

Commenting on the ambitious move and ongoing recruitment drive, Navinn Kapur, Co-founder & Director of CardByte said, ''Ever since the launch of our app in Jan 2022, we have been receiving very encouraging feedback from industry leaders & professionals.

With this recruitment drive, we wish to hire individuals to help us build and offer advanced tools and insights for our app users.

Our team is currently working on some exciting technologies such as AI, Microservices, Cloud Native, Azure and DevOps. We are also in process of building an enterprise app for businesses, offering them features such as CRM integration, augmented reality, collaboration tools and more.

As an organization, we intend to create new opportunities while making environmentally-conscious choices and expanding our business.''

Revolutionizing India’s digital contact management and networking landscape, it is encouraging diversity in its team and opening the door to a pool of opportunities for aspiring professionals. Interested candidates can visit cardbyte.ai to learn more and apply. Image: NavinnKapur, Co-founder & Director of CardByte.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:00 PM IST