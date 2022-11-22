Card payments revolutionised via wearables with BillBox TapTap payment solutions

BillBox, one of the leading customized solution providers in the payments & merchant ecosystem in India has launched a disruptive product – TapTap - in association with NSDL Payments Bank & Visa. They bring into the market a path-breaking technology where they have revolutionized card payments in the form of wearable accessories.

Talking about the product, Viraj Majmudar, Managing Director and CEO, TapTap said “TapTap is a program manager & fintech pioneer in prepaid & gift card programs. Our B2B & B2C solutions through partnerships with major brands, fashion designers, and enterprise customers will get us the cutting-edge technology of accessorizing payments through wearable contactless payment products. Our solution allows quick turnaround to launch customized co-branded prepaid card programs. Our instinctive mobile application can be skinned for faster time to market.”

Launching with Silicon Band, Silicon Strap and Silicon loop and key fob available in 3 colours White, Black and Blue . Male Products range under development would be Rings, Access Cards, Airpod covers, Watch Straps, Watches, Cuff links, Tie’s, Glovers, Jackets, Specs etc. Female Products under development are Rings, mobile covers, key fobs, bag tag, stickers, Watches Watch straps, bracelets made out of Silicon, leather, Glass, Artificial jewellery, Gold & Silver jewellery.

Every person him/her who buys the band gets equivalent value of points which can be redeemed at various store and transaction made by the customer will earn him reward points.

“We have been grateful for the partnership that we have with Visa and NSDL Payments Bank. Together, we are excited to offer our consumers another revolutionary payment option” he further stated.

“Consumers have grown increasingly comfortable with contactless payments in its many shapes and forms. Partnering with fintech like BillBox, we continue to provide Visa cardholders the convenience of tapping to pay for their everyday purchases, now through wearable devices. We are confident this will increase consumer belief in digital payments and their inherent ease of use”, said Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Head – Products, India and South Asia, Visa.

“We are pleased to join hands with BillBox and Visa in the launch of TapTap, a payment-cum-fashion accessory, which is an innovative, convenient, and frictionless payment technology. The newly launched product will be highly beneficial to a segment of the population who are looking for super quick payment methods that go beyond plastic money and QR codes. This offering is in line with NSDL Payments Bank’s philosophy to offer innovative and secure digital financial solutions to Indian consumers in a cost-effective manner. With this partnership, we are confident that the space of wearable payments will scale newer heights in the time to come.” said Ashutosh Singh, President & CBO, NSDL Payments Bank

Salient Features of TapTap:

Convenience: No need for tendering exact change, every time you travel. Load once and use for multiple times. Quick: No Phone, No Wallet, No QR Code Scanning, just wear it and TapTap it Safe & Secure: Tested and certified closed loop TapTap band will work only in the Metros. Contactless: No fear of Covid Durable & Reliable: Hygienic, washable and waterproof, a big plus during monsoon. Novel & Trendy: The Fashionable way to pay at Starbucks / metro / events etc. Affordable Functional & Easy to use: No charging required. Skin Friendly Silicon based product which is non allergic and non-skin irritant. Easy to implement: Wear it, Tap it and get going. Functional & Easy to use: No charging required.

About BillBox group of Companies:

BillBox was established in 2006, with Mumbai as its base. It is one of the leading customized solution providers in payments & merchant eco system in India involved in POS managed services, Bill Payment services, wearable payment devices and various payment products for the last 16 years, of which TapTap, the wearable payment device being the latest. As a payment service company BillBox places great emphasis on its relationship with Clients, PSUs, Banks and Fintech or payment aggregators and prides itself on the ability to respond to the service requirement in an efficient and cost effective manner.