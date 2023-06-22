Carborundum Universal Appoints Sridharan Rangarajan As Managing Director Of The Company |

Carborundum Universal on Thursday announced that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved the appointment of Sridharan Rangarajan, who is currently holding office as Director- Finance and Strategy as the Managing Director for a period of five years with effect from 3rd August 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Sridharan Rangarajan will cease to be the Wholetime Director at the close of business hours on 2nd August 2023 and will take charge as the Managing Director with effect from 3rd August 2023.

Sridharan Rangarajan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a graduate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Madurai University and is a certified Six Sigma ‘Green Belt’ & trained ‘Process Champion’, ‘Black Belt’. He has about 34 years of overall experience in various fields like banking, manufacturing, contracting, service and distribution businesses and has rich cross cultural work experience with American, European, Middle Eastern, Israeli and Asians working abroad and in India in companies like ABB, IDBI, LG Electronics, Trane Inc. USA, Timken and Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI). He is associated with the Murugappa Group since June 2011 as the Chief Financial Officer of CUMI till January 2018 after which he took over as the President and Group CFO of the Murugappa Group.

He is currently the Director-Finance and Strategy of CUMI overseeing its finance and strategy functions. He was also instrumental in concluding the strategic domestic as well as international acquisitions made in the recent past by the Company.

Sridharan is a Non-Executive Director on various Boards including Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited, E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited, Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Limited, Parry Agro Industries Limited, Net Access India Limited and Pluss Advanced Technologies Limited. He has also served on the Board of Timken India Limited.

