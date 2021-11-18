Carandbike.com launches first used car retail Superstore in Noida

Auto content and commerce portal in India, carandbike.com, announced today its foray into used car Superstores in the Delhi-NCR region.

Bringing the phygital model alive for the used car market, the first carandbike store was inaugurated by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament – Gautam Budh Nagar.

This store will offer an inclusive car buying experience through digital as well as brick and mortar store. The store will cater to the Delhi-NCR region consumers with 100+ Mahindra First Choice certified pre-owned cars from multiple brands, it said in a press release.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. said, “The pre-owned car industry is growing at a rapid pace, and consumers are looking at comprehensive and trustworthy platforms to buy their vehicles. All the cars at the superstores will be Mahindra First Choice certified, with 140 point inspection, offering quality assurance to our customers.”

The Noida based store is the largest retail store in the NCR region for any used car brand. With a 20,000 sq.ft. area, the store can hold 125 cars at any given point, offering a wide variety of cars for a consumer. This modern phygital store will offer a holistic experience to the consumers.

Additionally, consumers can also initiate the buying process on carandbike.com and reserve the car online. The brand also offers exclusive online-only benefits such as two-years Mahindra First Choice warranty on all the certified cars, free home test drive for customers, seven-days return option, guaranteed buy back anytime during the tenure of ownership and free RC transfer. A customer can reserve the car exclusively for 48 hours from the store or from the website at any given point in time. All these benefits have been introduced as a solution to customers’ concerns and making their car-owning experience a smooth and prolific one.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:17 PM IST