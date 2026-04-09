Capri Global Capital Launches ₹500 Crore NCD Issue With Up To 9.50% Coupon in April 2026

Capri Global Capital Limited has announced a Rs 500 crore Tranche I. |

Mumbai: Investors looking for fixed-income opportunities have a new option on the table as Capri Global Capital rolls out its latest debt offering with flexible tenures and competitive yields.

Launches Rs 500 Crore Issue

Capri Global Capital Limited is raising up to Rs 500 crore through its Tranche I NCD issue, including a base size of Rs 100 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 400 crore. The secured, rated and listed instruments will be issued in dematerialised form and listed on BSE. The structure signals the company’s intent to tap retail and institutional demand amid stable credit conditions.

Offers Flexible Investment Options

The issue provides six series with tenures of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months. Investors can choose between monthly and annual interest payouts, with coupon rates ranging from 8.80 percent to 9.50 percent per annum. Effective yields go up to 9.49 percent annually, while the minimum application size is Rs 10,000, making the offering accessible to a wide investor base.

Driven by Lending Strategy

Managing Director Rajesh Sharma indicated that the fundraise aligns with the company’s broader lending strategy focused on underserved segments. He highlighted that Capri continues to expand across MSME loans, housing finance, gold loans and construction finance, supported by disciplined risk management and technology-led outreach to improve credit delivery across markets.

Funds to Support Growth

At least 75 percent of the proceeds will go toward onward lending, financing activities and repayment of existing borrowings, while up to 25 percent will be used for general corporate purposes. This allocation underscores Capri’s focus on scaling its loan book while maintaining balance sheet stability and funding diversification.

The NCD issue, rated ‘IVR AA/Positive’ and ‘ACUITE AA | Stable’, reflects Capri Global Capital’s effort to strengthen its funding base while offering investors predictable returns in a rising demand environment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and does not constitute investment advice. Investors should review official prospectus documents and consider risks before investing in non-convertible debentures.