Capillary Technologies partners with Petron; to power Philippines’ largest fuel loyalty program

Capillary Technologies, global customer loyalty solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Petron Corporation, the Philippines’ largest oil refining and marketing company, to transform Petron’s loyalty program in the country to be the best in class.

“While our technology capabilities have been upgraded through the Capillary platform, for us at Petron, this initiative is really for our customers – it’s about being in sync with millions of loyal customers who are journeying with us towards a digital lifestyle. Capillary’s technology enables us to connect with them through better and more personalized rewards experiences tailored to individual Filipino motorists.” said Lionel Perkin Chai, Petron Corp. Marketing Head.

Capillary has also supported the creation of an automated campaign management solution to drive relevant offerings. Leveraging on Capillary’s customer loyalty capabilities and expertise, Petron elevated its mobile application’s user interface with enhanced features and functionalities for Petron customers to fully enjoy the benefits of the loyalty program. Some of the key features of the new mobile app include security enhancements, points tracking and transaction history, exciting benefits, latest promo offers, rewards & discounts, store locator, trip cost calculator, and customizable cardholder profile, it said in a press release

“Frictionless service is the new buzzword in fuel retail and Capillary is excited to shape innovative customer retention and engagement strategies to make it happen. I am positive that our partnership with Petron will drive these groundbreaking changes in the Asian fuel loyalty space,” said Aneesh Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies. “This deal also marks our first step into the Philippines loyalty space, and we hope to expand further into the country.”

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 03:05 PM IST