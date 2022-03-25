Capco India announces recruitment initiative to support its global financial services clients

Capco, global management and technology consultancy, has announced it is undertaking a major recruitment drive in India to meet rising demand for its services from locally-based global financial services institutions.

As these clients continue to focus on optimizing customer experiences, operating models and internal automation, Capco is looking to fill over 500 roles in the coming months in a broad range of specialist areas across consulting, data, digital and technology. The roles are variously based in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Chennai, it said in a statement.

Capco India currently employs some 1,400 consultants and financial services specialists across its locations – almost 20 percent of Capco’s global workforce, the statement added.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:32 PM IST