Capacit'e Infraprojects has secured a Rs 670.43 crore order from CIDCO to build around 473 premium homes. |

Mumbai: Capacit'e Infraprojects has received a letter of acceptance from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for a housing project worth about Rs 670.43 crore, excluding GST. The repeat order covers the construction of around 473 premium homes in Navi Mumbai.

The project is part of CIDCO’s MAHA Awas DRS Housing Scheme. It will come up at Plot No. 20 in Sector 15A of CBD Belapur.

Ten Towers Planned

The development will feature 10 towers with a mix of three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes. Both configurations will be available with optional decks, according to the company’s announcement.

The plans also include two basement levels and a ground floor that will accommodate some parking, amenities and retail space. The towers will have 12 residential floors, with the eighth floor designated as a refuge floor.

The letter of acceptance covers construction of the housing development, including the residential towers and the facilities planned at ground level.

Repeat CIDCO Order

Rahul Katyal, managing director of Capacit'e Infraprojects, said the repeat order reflected CIDCO’s confidence in the company’s construction and project delivery capabilities. He said the Belapur contract would strengthen its public sector presence and add to its order book.

Katyal also said the award would give the company greater visibility over future revenues. He said Capacit'e would continue to pursue work through its existing relationships with clients in both the public and private sectors as it expands its portfolio.

Focus On Delivery

Katyal said the company would focus on construction quality and completing the project within the stipulated timelines. He cited repeat orders from clients such as CIDCO as evidence of its ability to manage large, technically complex construction projects.

He added that the new mandate would help the company build on its public sector construction work while contributing to CIDCO’s plans to deliver high-quality urban housing in Navi Mumbai. The Belapur award extends Capacit'e Infraprojects’ existing relationship with the Maharashtra development agency.