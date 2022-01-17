Capacite Infraprojects bags Rs 231 cr work order from Raymond Realty

Capacit'e Infraprojects has bagged a Rs 231 crore work order from Raymond Realty in Mumbai.

With the latest order, the company's order book has reached Rs 9,000 crore, the company said.

The scope of the order includes civil core and shell works at Premium Project township at Raymond Limited in Thane.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director, Capacit'e Infraprojects, said, "We are delighted that Raymond Realty has shown their confidence in us. We remain confident of delivering these projects within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction".

Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited is a leading building construction Company having presence in MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialization in construction of super high rise buildings.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:38 PM IST