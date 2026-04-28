Canara Robeco AMC Q4 Profit Slips To ₹414 Million, Revenue Rises 13% YoY

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company reported a mixed Q4 FY26 performance with revenue rising 13 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,142 million, while profit declined slightly to Rupees 414 million. |

Mumbai: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company reported a marginal year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rupees 414 million in Q4 FY26, even as revenue continued to grow. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 1,142 million during the quarter, compared with Rupees 1,098 million in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 1,013 million in Q4 FY25. Profit stood at Rupees 528 million in Q3 and Rupees 417 million in the year-ago period, reflecting a sharp sequential decline and a largely flat annual performance.

Revenue growth offsets pressure on profitability

The March quarter saw steady revenue expansion driven by higher assets under management and operational scale. Revenue increased by Rupees 129 million (Rs 1,142 million minus Rupees 1,013 million), translating to a 13 percent year-on-year rise. However, profit before tax remained largely flat at Rupees 582 million compared to Rupees 583 million in Q4 FY25, indicating margin pressures.

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Sequential decline driven by lower earnings

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose by Rupees 44 million (Rs 1,142 million minus Rupees 1,098 million), marking a 4 percent increase. However, profit after tax declined by Rupees 114 million (Rs 414 million minus Rupees 528 million), reflecting a 22 percent drop. Profit before tax also fell by Rupees 123 million (Rs 582 million minus Rupees 705 million), highlighting reduced profitability despite lower expenses.

Expense movement and operational factors

Total expenses declined to Rupees 456 million from Rupees 510 million in Q3, a reduction of Rupees 54 million, helping cushion the fall in earnings. Employee benefit expenses dropped significantly on a sequential basis, while other expenses increased, reflecting cost realignments during the quarter.

Full-year performance remains positive

For FY26, the company reported revenue of Rupees 4,249 million, up 17 percent year-on-year, while profit after tax increased to Rupees 2,038 million from Rupees 1,907 million in FY25. The company’s total assets under management stood at Rupees 1,066 billion as of March 31, 2026, supported by growth in equity-oriented portfolios and an expanding investor base.

Disclaimer: This is an article based on the company's earnings release and not investment advice.