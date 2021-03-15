Canara Bank donates basic amenities worth Rs. 50,000 to City Municipal Corporation Orphanage

Canara Bank, Regional Office I, Coimbatore conducted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity at City Municipal Corporation Orphanage (The Shelter for Homeless people) located RS Puram, Coimbatore on March 8, 2021. The bank had donated basic amenities worth Rs 50,000/- for the inmates. Our Regional Head K.A.Sindhu, DGM, Asst. General Manager Sri H.G. Ramesh, Divisional Manager R.Venkatachalam and other staff members participated in the event.