 Canara Bank Claims Reliance Communication Along With Subsidiaries Siphons Funds Through Fictitious Debtor's Loan Write-Off
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCanara Bank Claims Reliance Communication Along With Subsidiaries Siphons Funds Through Fictitious Debtor's Loan Write-Off

Canara Bank Claims Reliance Communication Along With Subsidiaries Siphons Funds Through Fictitious Debtor's Loan Write-Off

The bank issued a letter on November 5th, classifying the loan accounts of Rcom, Reliance Infratel Ltd, and Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL) as 'fraud accounts,' while the company was in the middle of an insolvency process. On Friday, it disclosed this in a stock exchange filing.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Reliance Communications (Rcom), led by Anil Ambani, has received a notice from Canara Bank stating that its loan account is fraudulent in the face of the company's growing problems.

The bank issued a letter on November 5th, classifying the loan accounts of Rcom, Reliance Infratel Ltd, and Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL) as 'fraud accounts,' while the company was in the middle of an insolvency process. On Friday, it disclosed this in a stock exchange filing.

Total funds raised by 3 reliance companies

All 3 companies raised a total of Rs 31,580 crore in loans from various banks, of which Rs 12,692.31 crores (41 per cent) were used to pay to connected parties and Rs 13,667.73 crores (44 per cent) were used to repay loans and other obligations to banks.

FPJ Shorts
India Needs 2,500 Universities To Accommodate 50 Pc Students: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam
India Needs 2,500 Universities To Accommodate 50 Pc Students: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam
'It's A Special Win' Head Coach VVS Laxman Lauds Indian Team After Winning The Series Against South Africa
'It's A Special Win' Head Coach VVS Laxman Lauds Indian Team After Winning The Series Against South Africa
'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'Donald Trump Could End War With Russia Sooner,' Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In Documentary, Calls Out His 'Vengeance'
'All Time Low From You': Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush For Denying Use Of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Footage In Documentary, Calls Out His 'Vengeance'

The company noted in the filing that these credit facilities had to be settled as part of the resolution plan or liquidation, as the case may be, because they existed before the current insolvency process.

Canara bank claiming loan utilisation was not up to conditions

According to Canara Bank's letter, the loan utilisation did not adhere to the conditions outlined in the sanction letter. The loan amount was transferred to RTL via Rcom in order to settle all outstanding debts and related parties. Additionally, it was invested in fixed assets and mutual funds.

The debtor was also criticised by the bank for misusing sales invoice funding and writing off funds to fake debtors.

Read Also
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Declines On The Wall Street; Trump-Musk Charm Fades Away
article-image

Other banks who flagged Rcom as fraud

The accounts of RCom have also been flagged as fraudulent by Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and State Bank of India. Union Bank of India is currently investigating the company's loan activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canara Bank Claims Reliance Communication Along With Subsidiaries Siphons Funds Through Fictitious...

Canara Bank Claims Reliance Communication Along With Subsidiaries Siphons Funds Through Fictitious...

C2C Advanced Systems IPO: Defence Electronics Solution Provider's ₹99 Crore Public Issue To Open...

C2C Advanced Systems IPO: Defence Electronics Solution Provider's ₹99 Crore Public Issue To Open...

'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...

'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...

S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Declines Further As Trump Effect Continues To Fade Away Along With...

S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Declines Further As Trump Effect Continues To Fade Away Along With...

Centre Aims To Develop Odisha As A Major Hub For Renewable Energy: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Centre Aims To Develop Odisha As A Major Hub For Renewable Energy: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi