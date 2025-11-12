Canadian Minister Of International Trade To Arrive In India On November 14, For Advancing Trade & Investment Linkage

File Image |

New Delhi: Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu will be travelling to New Delhi from Wednesday to find opportunities to advance trade and investment linkages between Canada and India. He will visit Visakhapatnam on November 14 to attend the Confederation of Indian Industry Partnership Summit, said the Office of the Minister of International Trade.

HE Maninder Sidhu, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, Canada will share insights at the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025!

Join for deep insights as global leaders and industry experts convene to explore opportunities for growth,… pic.twitter.com/LvrAeEMcKq — Confederation of Indian Industry (@FollowCII) November 12, 2025

During his visit, Minister Sidhu will promote Canada's commitment to supporting and growing the well-established commercial ties shared by Canada and India, including artificial intelligence, clean technology and digital industries, and explore new opportunities for partnerships that benefit workers and businesses in both countries.

"This visit to India will reinforce Canada's commitment to diversifying our trade relationships and attracting new investment," an official statement quoting Sidhu said. "As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India offers significant opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers. Our commercial ties continue to expand -- bilateral trade surpassed $30 billion in 2024 -- and there is even greater potential ahead. "By deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, clean technology, artificial intelligence, and agriculture, we can unlock new commercial opportunities, drive innovation, and build more resilient and secure supply chains that deliver shared prosperity for both our countries."

The Indo-Canadian with roots in Punjab was previously a parliamentary secretary to International Development Minister Karina Gould. Sidhu of the Liberal party has been re-elected to a third term in Brampton East in the April 28 federal election. India is a key partner as Canada strengthens its economic links in the Indo-Pacific region under a comprehensive strategy for the region.

In 2024, India was Canada's seventh-largest goods and services trading partner, with two-way trade valued at $30.9 billion. Canada's commercial priorities in India are targeted at the country's policy objectives and sectors where Canada has a comparative advantage, including agriculture, clean technology, digital industries and infrastructure. India is expected to become the world's third-largest economy in the coming years. Canada is committed to supporting and growing its well-established commercial ties with India, including in the agriculture, critical minerals, and energy sectors.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.