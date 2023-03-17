 Canadian firm Ethical Capital buys Pornhub parent MindGeek
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Pornhub

Pornhub is one of the most well known websites for accessing adult content online with as many as 80,000 visitors every minute as of 2019. It also saw a 12 per cent surge in visits during the pandemic, with more people watching the site than Netflix which is streaming a documentary about it. Following years of criticism over hosting child porn, rape videos, and revenge porn, Pornhub's parent firm MindGeek has been bought by a Canadian firm.

Serious allegations

  • The equity investor Ethical Capital Partners, has acquired the porn site two years after Mastercard and Visa stopped processing payments for it.

  • A New York Times op-ed slamming Pornhub for profiting from child sexual abuse and videos shared without consent, was welcomed by anti-porn critics.

  • India had also been named as a rapidly growing market for Pornhub with a 95% surge among visitors in 2020, with majority of viewers being men aged between 25 and 34.

What does the future hold for Pornhub?

  • ECP seeks to help the business evolve with regulatory experience and expertise in legal matters as well as finance and public engagement.

  • MindGeek currently faces several lawsuits over its content, and settled one in California in 2021, after it was accused of victimising 50 women.

  • The Montreal-founded firm now based out of Luxembourg has also introduced measures including user verification, to curb the flow of illegal content.

