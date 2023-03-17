Canadian firm Ethical Capital buys Pornhub parent MindGeek

Pornhub |

Pornhub is one of the most well known websites for accessing adult content online with as many as 80,000 visitors every minute as of 2019. It also saw a 12 per cent surge in visits during the pandemic, with more people watching the site than Netflix which is streaming a documentary about it. Following years of criticism over hosting child porn, rape videos, and revenge porn, Pornhub's parent firm MindGeek has been bought by a Canadian firm.

Serious allegations

The equity investor Ethical Capital Partners, has acquired the porn site two years after Mastercard and Visa stopped processing payments for it.

A New York Times op-ed slamming Pornhub for profiting from child sexual abuse and videos shared without consent, was welcomed by anti-porn critics.

India had also been named as a rapidly growing market for Pornhub with a 95% surge among visitors in 2020, with majority of viewers being men aged between 25 and 34.

