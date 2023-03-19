Can Fin Homes appoints Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as CEO | Can Fin Homes

Can Fin Homes on Saturday announced the appointment of Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as the managing director and chief executive officer effective March 18, the company announced through an exchange filing. Iyer will hold the position for a fixed term of three years and further extension of two years.

Suresh Srinivasan Iyer

Suresh Srinivasan Iyer holds a M.B.A. in finance and has a graduation in B.Sc. Statistics.

He has worked in Gruh Finance since 1997 and went on to become part of the Core Management team early in his career. Having a steady work experience of over 25 Years in Gruh Finance and worked across multiple positions and different functions viz; Sales, Operations, IT Strategy, Policy & Pricing, Risk, Recovery, Legal etc., he has risen the ranks over the years with successful contribution in all the roles & functions.

NCDs

The company also renewed the authorisations for issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures up to an amount of Rs.1,764 Crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for a period upto the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the year 2022-23.

Can Fin Homes shares

The shares of Can Fin Homes Limited on Friday closed at Rs 528.20, up by 1.35 per cent.