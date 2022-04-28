CAMSfinserv collaborates with Microsoft India

CAMSfinserv is working with Microsoft India to develop a technology foundation for the Account Aggregator (AA) marketplace in India, to accelerate digital transformation in areas such as credit lending, investment advisory and personal finance management.

Both the firms will work jointly to develop the digital capabilities necessary for stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate with each other, and drive inclusive financial growth in India.

Running on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, CAMSfinserv’s AA offering will assure users with stringent commitments on uptime and speed of delivery while benefitting from Microsoft’s industry-aligned solutions supplemented by its strong R&D and product engineering capabilities. CAMSfinserv AA will adopt some of the most stringent standards of privacy, security and data delivery standards that are envisioned by the regulator by integrating Microsoft’s security suite with the core architecture, it said in a press statement.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director CAMS, said “The Account Aggregator model represents a brand-new opportunity to make a difference to the rapid financialization taking place in the country. Our relationship with Microsoft is a natural outcome of this quest to deliver gold standards as the Account Aggregator space expands and gains relevance.”

Commenting on the alliance with CAMSfinserv, Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director Microsoft India said, “We look forward to working with CAMSfinserv to use their financial sector expertise while utilizing the power of Microsoft Azure to break down data silos and enhance customer experiences through comprehensive automation in areas such as credit lending, investment advice and personal finance management. As technology enables the BFSI industry to reimagine every aspect of their services, we are pleased for this opportunity to contribute towards this initiative in driving inclusive financial growth in India.”

CAMSfinserv and Microsoft will collaborate to sharpen the Account Aggregator value proposition and reduce the time-to-market for new capabilities as they jointly pursue opportunities in the BFSI sector to build the adoption of AA. The ongoing technology roadmap will support CAMSfinserv’s Next Generation Product Portfolio and modernize the product engineering with Microsoft’s DevOps and power platform solution stack.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:52 PM IST