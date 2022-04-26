Campus Activewear IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Campus Activewear, the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India, has been fully subscribed on Day 1.

The Rs 1,400-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the footwear company Campus Activewear opened for subscription on Tuesday. It will remain open till April 28, 2022.

Delhi-headquartered Campus Activewear targets to raise Rs 1,400 crore from the primary markets through the IPO. The company has fixed price band of its public offer at Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share.

On first day of subscription, the IPO has received bids for 4.18 crore, getting subscribed 1.24 times.

Retail investors led buying shares 1.88 times their portion, while non-institutional investors bid 1.32 times, institutional investors 0.09 times, . employees bid 0.68 times their quota.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:27 PM IST