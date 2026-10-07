‘Calibrated Tightening’: What The New RBI MPC Stance Means For Policy Rates Ahead

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shifted its monetary policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening on Wednesday as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%.

The October 2026 policy decision marked the RBI's first repo rate increase since February 2023 and signalled a shift towards tighter monetary conditions amid growing inflation concerns.

Under a calibrated tightening stance, the central bank is inclined towards keeping monetary policy tighter, with interest-rate cuts not under consideration in the current policy cycle.

However, the stance does not necessarily mean that the RBI will continue raising interest rates at every MPC meeting.

What calibrated tightening means

The RBI will assess incoming data on inflation, economic growth and other domestic and global factors before deciding its next policy action.

If additional rate increases become necessary, they are expected to be gradual and measured rather than aggressive. The central bank could also leave the repo rate unchanged if economic conditions do not warrant another increase.

The RBI also has the flexibility to adjust interest rates between scheduled MPC meetings if circumstances require policy intervention.

The shift therefore gives the central bank room to respond to evolving inflationary pressures while avoiding a predetermined path for future repo rate increases.

Inflation risks drive RBI policy shift

The change in stance comes as inflationary risks have increased and the global economic environment has become less favourable.

India's retail inflation rose to 4.82% in August, remaining above the RBI's medium-term target of 4% for the third consecutive month.

Higher crude oil prices have emerged as another source of concern because India depends significantly on imported energy.

An increase in international oil prices can raise domestic fuel and transportation costs and contribute to broader price pressures.

Pressure on the rupee could further increase the cost of imports, adding to imported inflation risks.

Against this backdrop, the calibrated tightening stance signals that the RBI will remain focused on controlling inflation while monitoring economic growth before determining whether another repo rate increase is required.