CAIT moves CCI against 'Chinese' firm Shopee over anti-market practises

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has moved to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against 'Chinese' e-commerce firm Shopee for allegedly indulging in predatory pricing and deep discounting tactics and violating the Competition Act.

In a petition submitted at the CCI, CAIT Chairman Praveen Khandelwal stated that Shopee is offering discounts on various products by selling them at an extremely low price, thereby hampering other competitors and adversely impacting the Indian marketplace.

"Shopee is conducting its business in India in violation of provisions of the Competition Act, 2002," Khandelwal said.

In an earlier letter addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the CCI in December, CAIT had highlighted that Shopee had entered into India under complex structures to hoodwink the government.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:22 PM IST