Mumbai reports 11,317 COVID-19 cases today
Business

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:35 PM IST

CAIT files petition before CCI to block Amazon's deal to acquire 100% shareholding in Cloudtail

The petition provides evidence to show Cloudtail charges less fees and is a preferential seller on the platform
Agencies
CAIT has filed a petition before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to block the deal that has been entered into by Amazon.

Amazon will acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Cloudtail.

The petition provides evidence to show Cloudtail charges less fees/ commission, stated CAIT.

CAIT added that with its 100 per cent acquisition, Amazon will cause an adverse effect on the market.

The proposed deal also raises concerns from the viewpoint of competition law, added CAIT.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
