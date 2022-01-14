CAIT files petition before CCI to block Amazon's deal to acquire 100% shareholding in Cloudtail

CAIT has filed a petition before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to block the deal that has been entered into by Amazon.

Amazon will acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Cloudtail.

The petition provides evidence to show Cloudtail charges less fees/ commission, stated CAIT.

CAIT added that with its 100 per cent acquisition, Amazon will cause an adverse effect on the market.

The proposed deal also raises concerns from the viewpoint of competition law, added CAIT.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:40 PM IST