Cairn’s big move, summer of disaster, and policy change: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know May 17, 2021

Cairn's Big Move

UK's Cairn Energy has reportedly sued Air India in New York court to collect $1.72 billion due from the government.

The government has denied receiving any formal notice in this regard. Yet, the reports suggest that several other PSU assets on foreign shores could be on Cairn India's list in its attempt to recover the due amount.

It includes several strategic assets, including ships, oil and gas cargoes, and properties owned by state-owned banks that could be on Cairn's list. And in the coming months, Cairn Energy could file cases against the Indian government in several other countries.

India for sure is going to defend its PSUs against Cairn India's onslaught. Yet, the entire process could take a heavy toll on the government's disinvestment process. And the government could ill-afford it at a time when it needs to raise funds from all possible quarters to fight the pandemic and increase its fiscal spending to speed up the entire recovery process.