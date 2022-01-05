Cadila Pharma expands oncology portfolio with launch of Tarzed

Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited has launched Trastuzumab, with the brand name Tarzed. Tarzed is a humanized monoclonal antibody, recommended in HER2 positive early breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer.

According to the latest audit report of Globocan incidences of breast cancer are highest among all types of cancers in Indian population.

In a commitment to further strengthening the oncology portfolio Cadila’s TARZED is available as 440 mg injection.

The pharma giant has always been focused in making sure high-quality, affordable, and life-saving treatments are within the reach of patients. TARZED is considered safe and more efficacious compared to conventional treatment medicines for breast cancer.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is one of the largest privately-held pharmaceutical companies of India. It has recently concluded and cleared US FDA inspection successfully in February 2020.

Over the past six decades, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has been engaged in development and manufacturing of affordable medicines and in making them available for patients across the world. Its innovation-driven drug discovery processes ensure the health and well-being of people around the world.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 04:23 PM IST