Cadila Healthcare Q3 results: Net profit down 5% at 500 cr, revenue stands at Rs 3,655 cr

Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Thursday reported a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 500.4 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 527.2 crore in the same period last fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,655 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,633 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,116.8 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 3,069.8 crore in the year-ago period, Cadila Healthcare said.

India formulations business posted revenue of Rs 1,079 crore during the third quarter with branded formulations posting a 17 per cent growth after adjusting for sales of COVID-19 related products, generics portfolio and divested products, the company said.

On the other hand, the US formulations business registered revenue of Rs 1,504 crore during the quarter and the company filed 12 additional abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA.

It received nine new product approvals, including five tentative approvals, from the USFDA, the company said, adding it launched three new products in the US market.

These include Nelarabine injection used to treat certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, which was granted 180 days exclusivity.

Cadila Healthcare said the group has also started supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, to the government of India against their order from its newly commissioned Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad.

The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market. ZyCoV-D is a three dose vaccine administered intradermally using the PharmaJet needle free system, Tropis, on day 0, day 28 and day 56, it added.

The company further said it has also submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) to the DCGI for Desidustat, for the treatment of anaemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:52 PM IST