 Cadiflu: Cadila Pharma Introduces Vaccine For Seasonal Flu
Cadiflu: Cadila Pharma Introduces Vaccine For Seasonal Flu

The drug firm has been approved by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for use in adults and children.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
Ahmedabad-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a vaccine to prevent influenza, a recurrent and widespread viral infection. The drug firm has introduced quadrivalent Cadiflu Tetra vaccine which has been approved by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for use in adults and children. The new vaccine targets four strains of the influenza virus subtype -A and B, responsible for seasonal epidemics, the drug firm said in a statement.

Developed using proprietary technology employing nano-sized particles, the vaccine mimics the external structure of the virus without containing intact genetic material, it added.

"This breakthrough in vaccine development also holds promise for enhancing the protection of pregnant women against influenza, contributing to the overall well-being of both mother and child," Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv I Modi said.

Influenza, commonly known as seasonal flu, is a highly contagious acute respiratory illness caused by viruses and is said to affect many throughout the globe.

