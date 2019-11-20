Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of BPCL

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the cabinet had approved a strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

She said: “Cabinet has approved strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, of Govt of India share holding of 53.29% along with transfer of certain management control.This is excluding BPCL's equity share holding of 61% stake in Numaligarh Refinery.

She added: “Numaligarh Refinery will be with the government only. It shall not go in for disinvestment. BPCL minus Numaligarh Refinery will go for disinvestment.”