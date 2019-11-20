Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of BPCL

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the cabinet had approved a strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
She said: “Cabinet has approved strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, of Govt of India share holding of 53.29% along with transfer of certain management control.This is excluding BPCL's equity share holding of 61% stake in Numaligarh Refinery.
She added: “Numaligarh Refinery will be with the government only. It shall not go in for disinvestment. BPCL minus Numaligarh Refinery will go for disinvestment.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)