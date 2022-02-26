Cabinet approves FDI up to 20% under automatic route in LIC: Report

As widely reported, the Cabinet has approved amendment to permit for FDI in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC),

The move will facilitate foreign funds to participate in the upcoming IPO of the state-owned insurance behemoth, goverment sources told CNBC-TV18 today (February 26), according to a report in News18.

“The FDI reform will facilitate foreign investment in LIC and other such corporate bodies, for which the government may have a requirement for disinvestment purposes," the sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had mooted the proposal after taking views from the finance ministry.

As per the current FDI policy issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), foreign investment is allowed in “insurance companies" and “intermediaries or Insurance Intermediary". Since LIC is neither a company nor an intermediary, it is not covered by either. Further, no provision of FDI under either the LIC Act, 1956 or the Insurance Act, 1938 or the regulations has been made. Even the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 doesn’t have such provisions.

So, a special provision may be incorporated in the Consolidated FDI Policy for FDI in LIC, sources added, PTI said. Since the FDI ceiling for public sector banks is 20 per cent under the approval route, a similar limit has been kept for FDI in LIC. However, the government has decided to keep FDI in LIC under the automatic route so that capital raising process may be expedited.

The Cabinet had in July last year approved the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC and the stake sale is being planned for the current March quarter.

Setting the stage for the country's biggest-ever public offering, Life Insurance Corporation on February 13 filed draft papers with capital market regulator Sebi for the sale of 5 per cent stake by the government for an estimated Rs63,000 crore.

The initial public offering of over 31.6 crore shares or 5 percent government stake is likely to hit D-street in March. Employees and policyholders of the insurance behemoth would get a discount over the floor price.

