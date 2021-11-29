Byju’s partners with Ladli Foundation for free learning programmes

Byju's ‘Education for All’ has partnered with Ladli Foundation to impact lives of 100,000 underprivileged children across the country.

Launched in a phased manner for three years, this collaboration will provide children in classes 6-10 free access to Byju's tech-enabled learning programs.

Implemented in 26 states in India in phase 1, the program is witnessing significant results in Bihar, Gujarat, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Kerala.

The partnership has several other ancillary programs that have also been launched. One such is the e-Pathanshaala program through which volunteers and interns of Ladli Foundation guide the beneficiary students to use the BYJU’S platform effectively.

Mansi Kasliwal, VP- Social Initiatives, Byju's said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ladli Foundation to take a step closer to making quality learning accessible for children across socio-economic barriers. We strongly believe that education plays a defining role in shaping society, and through this synergy, we hope to impact and empower children to help achieve their aspirations. ”

Ladli Foundation, the non-profit organisation, was launched in 2010 with a vision to change the lives of girl children in the country. It runs with the support of about 17 employees, 2300 volunteers, and over 1,000 dynamic interns during their vacations, sourced from various universities.

As per UNICEF’S recent report, the COVID-19 pandemic has not only increased poverty but also put about 247 million children out of schools.

Devendra Kumar, Founder, Ladli Foundation, said, “India has been battling with various setbacks in terms of education. While a significant population of children in rural India does not have access to basic modern-day digital facilities, on the brighter side, several of them do have smartphones. Empowering them with quality learning content through smart devices is a big step in creating a better tomorrow.”

Launched in 2020, ‘Education for All’ is Byju's flagship philanthropic program that aims to democratise education and ensure that every child has an opportunity to learn.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:57 PM IST