Bye-Bye Floppies: Japan Bids Adieu To Anachronistic Floppy Disks

floppy-disk |

Japan, despite being one of the largest economies in the world, has often been observed and understood to function and behave in the ways of the past. May it be their larger work culture or the banking and fiscal measures used by the country. The ways of the past have been something that has plagued the country's government and its documentation as well.

Floppy disks, once an elegant means of digitally storing data or information, have, with time, become obsolete.

The Floppy Disks Cessation

But that was not exactly the case in Asia's second-largest economy. Japan and its government apparatus continued to use Floppy Disks.

But, as a result of Digital Minister Taro Kono's 'war on Floppy Disks' the usage of these Floppy Disks has come to an end.

Until the second quarter of 2024, people were expected to submit documents to the government using anachronistic storage devices. Reportedly, their usage also entailed more than 1,000 regulations.

These regulations, according to the Japanese minister, were scrapped.

Kono has been at the forefront of an attempt to change the resistance to change that the Japanese paradigm has been enveloped in. When Kono took office, he also claimed that he would get rid of fax machines.

The Japanese economy has been growing at a historically slow rate, with many elements that make the country what it used to be failing to hold on to or match up to the requirements of the 21st century, which has myriad power centres. |

Read Also Japanese Markets Respond Positively To Retention Of Interest Rates By BoJ

The Sluggish Growth Of Japan

The Japanese economy has been growing at a historically slow rate, with many elements that make the country what it used to be failing to hold on to or match up to the requirements of the 21st century, which has myriad power centres. Even in economic policies have been under criticism.

The country for the longest time—17 years, to be precise—had a negative interest rate. It was only this year, that the country's central bank, the Bank of Japan, changed that to push the interest rates out of negative territory. The country's current interest rates stand at 0.1 per cent.