Buying A TV In India In 2026: LED vs LCD Explained, And Which LED Tier To Choose | file photo

Most TVs sold today are LED TVs, even if many shoppers still search for LED vs LCD TV. Learn the real differences between LED, QLED, and mini-LED TVs. Compare top models and buy one on Easy EMI with Bajaj Finance.

If someone is still comparing LED TV vs LCD TV before buying a television in 2026, they are focusing on a distinction that no longer matters. The older CCFL-backlit LCD TVs that were genuinely different from LED TVs were discontinued by major manufacturers years ago. Today, almost every TV sold in India uses LED backlighting, regardless of how it is marketed. Both LED and LCD TVs use the same display panel, with the backlight being the only real difference. Since LED backlighting has become the standard, the more relevant choice in 2026 is between standard LED, QLED, and mini-LED TVs.

During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred TV at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare resolution, screen size, and panel type, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

LED TV vs LCD TV: What the numbers show

The difference between LED and LCD comes down entirely to the backlight. Here is what that means in measurable terms:

A CCFL TV's lower brightness can look washed out in bright rooms, while its higher power consumption increases running costs. Most major brands have now replaced CCFL TVs with LED models.

The real decision: Which type of LED TV suits your home

Since the LED vs LCD question has been settled by the market, the more useful comparison is between the three LED tiers available in India in 2026.

For most Indian homes, QLED offers the best balance of picture quality and price. Mini-LED suits home theatres, while standard LED is ideal for everyday viewing.

Price list of top-selling TVs for June 2026

From compact Samsung 32 inch HD sets to premium Sony and Haier 55 inch 4K Smart LED TVs, here are some of the best selling LED models:

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited time offers on LED TVs

Top brands are running summer discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check current offers before visiting a store.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a TV from Bajaj Finance partner store?

Bajaj Finance makes it straightforward to bring home the right TV. Follow these steps to get started:

1.Browse and compare online: Explore TV models on Bajaj Mall and compare resolution, screen size, and panel type before visiting a store.

2.Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.

3.Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

4.Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.

5.Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

Whether you are wondering if LCD TVs still exist in India, comparing QLED vs mini-LED for a home theatre setup, or searching for the Crown LED TV in 2026, Bajaj Finance makes it simple and affordable.