Business volume plunges 45% due to third wave: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated that the increase in Covid cases along with imposition of various restrictions by different states have had an adverse impact on business and economic activities across the country.

The situation has led "business of various verticals of goods" to go lower by an average of 45 per cent in the last 10 days, according to CAIT.

CAIT also urged the Central government and the chief ministers to take measures to prevent Covid spread.

"The main reason is the panic among the people due to the third wave of Corona," CAIT said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:01 PM IST