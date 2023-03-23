Business Coach Rahul Malodia Receives South East Asia Business Icon Award in Dubai

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India - CA Rahul Malodia, a renowned Chartered Accountant and business coach, has been awarded the prestigious South East Asia Business Icon award at an event held in Dubai and organized by Dainik Bhaskar.

The South East Asia Business Icon award is a recognition of CA Rahul Malodia's outstanding contribution to the business community in the region. As a business coach and mentor, he has helped numerous businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve success and growth through his personalized coaching and mentoring services. With his extensive experience in finance, accounting, and taxation, combined with his business strategy and entrepreneurship knowledge, CA Rahul Malodia has become a leading figure in the business community in South East Asia.

The award ceremony brought together the most accomplished and distinguished entrepreneurs and business leaders in the region to celebrate their entrepreneurial achievements. CA Rahul Malodia was recognized for his exceptional entrepreneurial skills, his dedication, and perseverance toward building successful businesses, and his commitment to empowering entrepreneurs through his coaching services.

Upon receiving the award, CA Rahul Malodia expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am honoured and humbled to receive this award. As a business coach and mentor, my goal is to help entrepreneurs and business owners achieve success and growth, and this recognition is a testament to the impact that my coaching services have had on the business community in South East Asia."

Rahul Malodia is a person with passion, power, and a great attitude which makes him a true businessman. He has more than 40 lakh followers on social media and 500 videos on YouTube which have gained more than 95 million views. He educates the audience about business techniques and provides information on the current trend in the industry. Rahul Malodia focuses on refining the facts and getting authentic content for the audience and viewers.

He has 770K subscribers on YouTube who eagerly wait for his videos. The Instagram page of Rahul Malodia has 175k followers with the target audience of businessmen and industries. His Facebook page has 2.4 Million followers with a reach and engagement rate of crores. He not only dreams but works hard for it and succeeds. He has trained over 50 thousand businessmen from 500 cities across India in more than 300 Industries. Rahul Malodia is continuously moving towards his goal with the courage to make India 'Sone ki Chidiya' again.

The South East Asia Business Icon award is a testament to CA Rahul Malodia's exceptional entrepreneurial skills and his dedication to building successful businesses. His expertise and knowledge as a business coach have been invaluable to many entrepreneurs and business owners in the region, and this recognition will undoubtedly inspire him to continue to make a positive impact on the business community.

Rahul Malodia works towards a mission to educate and upskill as many businessmen as possible to create a business world that not only favours the individuals but the nation as well.

There are many people who dream to run a successful business, become a millionaire and live a freedomful life. The sad truth is that most of the businessmen are struggling in managing sales, finance and even time. Rahul Malodia is the one who guides these struggling businessmen and ensures an absolute achievement.

One of the great pieces of advice shared by Rahul Malodia is that you must constantly think about your dreams and how you can achieve them. Unless you have a solid answer, keep your mind focused on your goals and consistently find ways and think how you can do it