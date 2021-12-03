Burlington English launched by Kapil Dev in India

Burlington English, the global education conglomerate, today announced its launch in India. The launch took place in the presence of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. It offers personalised digital and blended learning solutions for schools, adults, and Test Prep segments such as IELTS.

The company aims to collaborate with schools, institutions, school leaders, and edupreneurs across the country to provide high-quality English language learning material and programmes driven by pedagogy and supported by technology.

It addresses the practical realities of 21st-century learners while improving their scope of English in a flexible learning environment, it said.

Educating the audience on what it takes to be a winner and emphasising the need to learn new languages, Kapil Dev said, “In my opinion, English, while being a universal language, is a critical skill. This skill of communication, thinking, and collaboration embedded in English is today at the core of business, trade, technology, and research. I decided to hone my English language skills early in my sporting career to help seamlessly exchange ideas, further refine them with the cricketing world."

"Today, it is helping in shaping and sharing my thoughts and ideas or enjoying my favourite Jazz Music. This ability of learning has helped me become an avid golfer too. On Burlington India's launch, I wish them my best for their journey ahead in helping teachers, students, and professionals become winners with pedagogy-driven English language learning programmes supported by deep technology," Dev added.

Ratnesh Jha, CEO, Southeast Asia and India Burlington English, added, “With the kind of technologies we invest in, we aim to make the learning experience enjoyable,"

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 01:24 PM IST