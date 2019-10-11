Bullish Lamborghini rolls out Huracan Evo Spyder

Mumbai: Super luxury carmaker Lamborghini on Thursday launched the Huracan Evo Spyder, and said it is looking a 30% volume growth despite the deepening slump in the market.

With the new car, priced at Rs 4.10 crore, the Italian company is also looking to expand its segment leadership further and has opened a new dealership in the city.

The bullishness comes despite the fact that the domestic super luxury car market is around 300 units per annum and the volume is expected to remain stagnant for the second consecutive year in 2019.

And Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal blamed the negative sentiment coupled with high taxation and "inconsistent" government policies for the troubles that the industry is facing now.