Bullion Outlook Next Week, US-Iran Talks & Crude Oil Prices To Drive Gold-Silver Trend

Global Events To Guide Bullion Prices |

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices are likely to remain under pressure next week as investors closely track developments in US-Iran talks, crude oil prices and major economic data releases.

Analysts said these factors will play an important role in deciding the direction of bullion markets in the short term.

The biggest focus will be on the upcoming talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

US-Iran Talks In Focus

US Vice President J. D. Vance is expected to lead discussions with Iranian officials.

The talks aim to build on last week’s framework agreement, which seeks to reduce tensions and restart nuclear negotiations.

Market experts believe the outcome of these discussions could strongly influence global risk sentiment and energy markets.

Any positive progress may reduce safe-haven demand for gold, while fresh tensions could support bullion prices.

Crude Oil And Strait Of Hormuz Key Triggers

Analysts said crude oil movement will remain another major trigger.

Pranav Mer of JM Financial Services said bullion may stay in a sideways to corrective phase as markets watch oil, LNG and raw material flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway remains important for global energy supply.

Recent tensions increased concerns after Iran claimed it had closed the Strait of Hormuz following Israeli strikes in Lebanon, though US officials said shipping continued normally.

Gold And Silver End Lower

Domestic bullion markets ended last week on a weak note.

On MCX, gold futures fell Rs 3,325 or 2.2 percent to settle at Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams.

Silver saw sharper losses, dropping Rs 13,001 or 5.3 percent to close at Rs 2.33 lakh per kg.

Analysts said falling energy prices, a stronger rupee and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve pressured prices.

Macro Data To Add Volatility

Investors will also watch major economic data next week.

Key events include the People's Bank of China policy decision, global PMI numbers, US housing data, PCE inflation and consumer sentiment readings.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials will also be closely monitored for interest-rate signals that may impact bullion prices.