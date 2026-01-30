 Budget 2026 On Feb 1: Sitharaman To Present 9th Straight Budget With Focus On Growth, Tax Relief & Trade
Budget 2026 On Feb 1: Sitharaman To Present 9th Straight Budget With Focus On Growth, Tax Relief & Trade

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2026 on February 1. The Economic Survey expects India’s economy to grow up to 7.2% in FY27. Markets hope for income tax relief and stable transaction costs, while the government aims to balance reforms, growth, and macroeconomic stability.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2026 on February 1. |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, making it her ninth straight Budget. This year’s Budget comes at a time when the world is facing high inflation, weak trade, and geopolitical tensions. India, however, is seen as a stable and growing economy.

Economic Survey Sets the Tone

The Economic Survey 2026, released ahead of the Budget, estimates India’s economy will grow between 6.8 percent and 7.2 percent in FY27. It describes India as an “oasis of macro stability,” pointing to strong demand at home, lower inflation, and good financial reserves.

Expectations are not very high this year. People and businesses are mainly hoping for:

- Income tax relief, especially on long-term capital gains

- No increase in transaction-related taxes

- Clear plans to support exports and foreign trade

Investors will also watch for how much money the government will set aside for different sectors like infrastructure, health, and education in the next financial year (FY27).

What the PM Said?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Budget should aim to "reform, perform and transform". He added that the government wants to move from long-term problems to long-term solutions. This suggests a focus on fixing deep issues rather than giving short-term benefits.

Markets Open on Budget Day

For the first time in many years, the stock markets- NSE and BSE- will be open on Budget Day, allowing investors to react in real-time to key announcements.

