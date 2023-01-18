e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBudget 2023: Morgan Stanley forecasts policies focusing on investment-driven growth

Budget 2023: Morgan Stanley forecasts policies focusing on investment-driven growth

According to Morgan Stanley, the Indian government is more likely to focus on fiscal consolidation, and will prioritise investment-driven growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The union budget this year is a significant one, since it will be the last time before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, that the government will announce policy decisions. With eyes on state and general elections, measures that will benefit the common man might be expected, but the government also needs to ensure growth for businesses while curbing inflation. According to Morgan Stanley, the Indian government is more likely to focus on fiscal consolidation, and will prioritise investment-driven growth.

Read Also
Budget 2023: Taxpayers expectations |Teji Mandi Explains
article-image

The budget is expected to boost capital spending in both public and private sectors, while focusing on ease of living for common consumers. The bank is also hoping for India to show a path towards fiscal deficit reduction with a medium-term strategy to reduce the central government's deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP.

Read Also
In Pics: 8 ways in which Budget 2023 will affect the common man's pocket
article-image

The report expects the fiscal deficit to go from 6.4 per cent to 5.9 per cent of GDP, and capex to go up to increase to 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2023-24 from 2.8 per cent. Price rise will also slowdown and retail inflation will reach 5.4 per cent, which is lower than the RBI's tolerance ceiling.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: As Auto Expo 2023 draws closer towards its end, hydrogen engines and premium EVs unveiled

In Pics: As Auto Expo 2023 draws closer towards its end, hydrogen engines and premium EVs unveiled

Government will try for industrial development in every district, says Minister Uday Samant

Government will try for industrial development in every district, says Minister Uday Samant

Almost 80% Indian professionals want to find a new job

Almost 80% Indian professionals want to find a new job

Mumbai among top 4 Indian cities for luxury properties, prices surged 22% in 2022

Mumbai among top 4 Indian cities for luxury properties, prices surged 22% in 2022

Price rise in UK slows down for 2nd month in a row, but still worse than other nations

Price rise in UK slows down for 2nd month in a row, but still worse than other nations