e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBudget 2023 cuts the wings of small, religious and charitable organisations: Viren Merchant

Budget 2023 cuts the wings of small, religious and charitable organisations: Viren Merchant

“Trustees are not CAs. Most of the organizations are simple and cannot deal with such complex tax provisions.”

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Criticising the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Viren Merchant, Chartered Accountant and Auditor to various charitable, religious and educational bodies has said that the new tax regime will further burden religious and charitable organizations with tax compliance and cut the wings of public charity.

“ Year after year increasing tax compliances are levied and that is burdening the sector. Most of the organizations are simple and cannot deal with such complex tax provisions, ” Merchant said.

Read Also
Maharashtra got nothing from Union Budget: 'Saamana' editorial
article-image

He further added that, “Trustees are not qualified CAs. They are doing honorary work and the new tax regime is not reasonable for them. The government should have introduced some provisions to exempt small charitable trusts like how small businesses  have presumptive taxation.”

Merchant said that the provisions are good for keeping a check on organizations indulging in accommodating entries, but bad for small ones. “If compliance is not done then registration of the trust is canceled. Once that happens, you have to pay 30 percent tax on the asset value even if there is no earning.”

As per the Union Budget 2023-24, religious and charitable trusts are now required to apply 85% of their income within the year to avail income tax exemption. From April 2023, if a charitable trust donates to another charitable trust, only 85% of such a donation would be considered as application of income. 

Read Also
Key educational initiatives in Budget 2023 yet to be allocated funding
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Tata Consumer net profit at Rs 364.43 cr

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Tata Consumer net profit at Rs 364.43 cr

Inox Green acquires wind energy firm I-Fox Windtechnik

Inox Green acquires wind energy firm I-Fox Windtechnik

Indian IT major TCS named leading IoT services provider in GCC region

Indian IT major TCS named leading IoT services provider in GCC region

HDFC Life announces business at risk from taxation on income from insurance policies

HDFC Life announces business at risk from taxation on income from insurance policies

Budget 2023 cuts the wings of small, religious and charitable organisations: Viren Merchant

Budget 2023 cuts the wings of small, religious and charitable organisations: Viren Merchant