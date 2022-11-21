Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman chairs first consultation with industry leaders, experts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image Source: Wikipedia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired her first pre-Budget consultations with the first group of captains from industries and experts in the field of infrastructure and climate change in the national capital.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, as well as Sitharaman, were present at the meeting, along with Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, secretaries from other divisions of the Finance Ministry, and Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran.

On October 10, the formal process of preparing the annual budget for the next fiscal year (2023-24) began.

The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1.

Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also Rupee falls 12 paise to 81.86 against US dollar in early trade