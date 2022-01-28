Budget 2022 will be inclusive, growth-oriented, say Gujarat-based corporates

Gujarat-based industrialists and corporates expects that the Union budget will be inclusive and growth-oriented.

Special emphasis should be on job creation, lifting consumption & sentiments, and building infrastructure in priority sectors - Education, Health, Rural & MSME.

Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, "We need to create an effective commercial ecosystem to encourage innovation and research in the country, which is ignored to an extent. The Healthcare sector will look for higher allocation towards production Linked Incentive schemes to encourage capacity expansion of sensitive APIs, complex excipients, drug intermediates, etc. "

"The logistics industry is hoping that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's much-anticipated budget would contain some bold measures to increase logistics competitiveness and overall infrastructure development. On the technological front, the central government should pave the way for investments towards digitization of supply chain management", said Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd.

"The budget should focus on technology, R&D, especially in the field of the Location Intelligence Industry. We expect the budget to focus on investing in infrastructure that will help the logistic companies to reduce the total logistics cost as well as time taken for delivery of goods for the end customer," added Mokariya.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:08 PM IST